Tributes to Derry legend and gentleman Raymond Rogan
Tributes have been paid to a Derry man who has played a vital role in representing the people of the city over the course of his extraordinary life.
Raymond Rogan is known across Derry for having tried to get the one of the Bloody Sunday victims, Gerald Donaghey to hospital in his car after he was shot only to be stopped and arrested himself before later being released. He was also known for his immense contribution to the community in the city and beyond.
Raymond passed away on Thursday at Altnagelvin Hospital aged 86 following a short illness. He will be laid to rest tomorrow, Saturday, in the parish he helped develop at St Eugene’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am.
In June last year the Derry Journal conducted an in-depth interview with Raymond Rogan at his home in Abbey Park in the Bogside, an interview facilitated by local ex-community worker Frankie McMenamin.
Over the course of his life, Raymond was a community and UN representative in the Bogside and right across the north during the Troubles. He was the manager of Derry’s famous venue, The Stardust and held many roles in St Eugene’s Parish.
Born in the Furness area of the Lake District in England to a Derry woman and her English husband, Raymond was the youngest of 11 children and grew up in Derry.
As a young man Raymond finished up at school and went to England where he worked for a while. Years later he returned to Derry and it was in the city he grew up in that he met and married Margaret McIntyre from the Lecky Road in 1957.
As a young married father and community representative, one pivotal and tragic sequence of events was to leave an indelible mark on Raymond and the community and city he lived in: Bloody Sunday.
Today we share that two-part interview here for anyone who wishes to read up on how this extraordinary man helped shape Derry for the better and how Derry helped shaped him.
Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link : www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html
Family flowers only. If wished, donations in lieu to the north west cancer centre at Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Sean Carr, Funeral director 07751189051.