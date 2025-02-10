Numerous tributes have flooded in for talented Derry film maker Vincent (Vinny) Cunningham, who has passed away following a short illness.

The Creggan man had a long and distinguished career behind the camera as a producer and cameraman and was instrumental and developing numerous documentaries and TV shows such as Mahon’s Way and Lesser Spotted Ulster.

A life-long Derry City and Undertones fan with a passion for his native city, its history and its people, Vinny was a driving force behind a series of outstanding documentaries including Teenage Kicks: The Undertones (2001), Battle of the Bogside (2004), and No Go: The Free Derry Story (2006).

Vinny passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 8.

Among the first to pay tribute to their ‘friend’ Vinny were The Undertones, who described him as a “true champion of the band”.

In a statement, the band said: "His involvement with us from the early days to the present cannot be overstated. Our relationship with Vinny goes way back to the days when he and his brother Daniel would hang around outside The O’Neill house listening to us practice. Fittingly, both Vinny and Daniel make an appearance in Julian Temple’s My Perfect Cousin video. Possibly this video sparked 14-year-old Vinny’s interest to pursue a career in film making.

“Vinny made many films and documentaries for TV over the years including his dream project in 2001, co-writing, filming and producing, along with Tommy Collins, ’Teenage Kicks: The Undertones’ documentary. The days we got to share with John Peel in Derry while filming will forever be cherished.

“We last saw Vinny in December at Derry’s Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium where he filmed us performing Teenage Kicks with the children from Ardnashee School. Our condolences to his wife Deborah and family. He will be sorely missed. RIP.”

2007: Filmmakers Stephen Bradley, Eoin Coffey, Aideen McCarthy, Tony Doherty, Festival Director Shauna Kelpie, Seagate’s June Coates, Christine Lang, Alastair Clark, Ken Marshall, Pearse Moore, Vinny Cunningham and John Peto at the Stella Artois Film Awards Ceremony of the 19th Seagate Foyle Film Festival.

Derry City FC in a statement said they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and lifelong supporter, Vinny Cunningham”.

"A familiar face on the terraces at the Brandywell for decades, Vinny will be fondly remembered for his friendly, good-humoured nature and his role in documenting some of the most important moments in our club’s history through video for future generations to enjoy.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we extend our deepest condolences to Vinny’s entire family circle at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Vinny was well known, well liked and his talents well regarded among film-making and artistic communities across the north west and beyond.

Féile Derry, which worked with him over recent years, were also among those to pay tribute.

In a statement, they said: “We had the great pleasure of working with him on several projects, most recently City Til I Die – a play made even more special by his deep love for Derry City FC.

"An award-winning, acclaimed filmmaker, Vinny’s life was spent telling the stories of this city and its people. He captured so many pivotal moments in our history and shone a light on our music scene - most notably helping to bring the story of his beloved Undertones to the world and our TV screens through the Teenage Kicks documentary.

"Through his photography and video work, Vinny gave so much to our community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The thoughts of everyone at Féile Derry are with Vinny’s entire family circle at this very sad and difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Requiem Mass for Vinny Cunningham will take place at 12pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.