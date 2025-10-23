There have been a flood of tributes for much loved and respected Derry man Seamus Quinn.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search operation to find Mr Quinn came to an end yesterday after gardai confirmed that a body had been discovered.

A garda spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Following the discovery of a body, the missing person appeal for Seamus Quinn (63) who was reported missing from Derry since October 21, has been stood down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends, teaching colleagues and numerous former students were among the many to pay tribute to Mr Quinn.

The late Seamus Quinn.

His colleagues at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny spoke of their sadness at the loss of a “cherished teacher, colleague and friend” and said their thoughts and prayers were with Mr Quinn’s family.

In a post on their social media page, the school said: “Seamus has been a long standing and dedicated teacher who brought fun to the staffroom and the classroom. His passion for teaching, warmth and good humour shaped countless students' love of Spanish.

"Many students and staff will have fond memories of him throughout the years, including his playing music in the classroom, his participation in the staff/ student soccer games and his memorable outfits for Halloween. He was also the highlight of annual Christmas carol services with his unforgettable rendition of The Little Drummer Boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seamus was an exceptional teacher and a really supportive colleague to all. He was a man who had time for everyone and will be dearly missed. He leaves behind a legacy of academic excellence and kindness.”

Oxford United Football Club meanwhile said they were “devastated to learn of the passing of Seamus Quinn, a long term supporter of the club”.

"We send our thoughts and condolences to the Quinn family on their loss.”

Also expressing their condolences, the Newell Academy in Derry posted: “Seamus was one of life’s true gentlemen a man who always had a kind word, a warm smile, and time for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His dedication to the club and to the young people involved over the years was remarkable.

"The outpouring of love and the many beautiful messages shared over the past few days show just how deeply he was loved and respected by all who knew him.”

"Seamus touched so many lives, not only through football, but through his genuine kindness, humility, and good humour.”