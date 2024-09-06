John McDaid, on left, with organisers of the Don Bosco's in the Community Cross Community Football and Education Workshop on Racism, Sectarianism and Equality in the CK Sports Centre and the Mayor, Councillor John Boyle in 2019.

Don Bosco’s FC have paid tribute to club legend John ‘Hen’ McDaid who has sadly passed away.

Mr. McDaid was a stalwart of the famous Derry football club over many decades.

In an emotional tribute Don Bosco’s said: “Once again our hearts are sore, with the news that a Don Bosco’s legend and a man who has been our chairman, secretary, coach and player, but most of all, our life-time friend, John ‘Hen’ McDaid has sadly passed away.

“‘Hen’ as everyone affectionately knew him, was a brilliant player for the club winning honours, at least once, in every tournament or competition he played in.”

John McDaid, back left, at the Don Bosco FC Annual Awards in 2015, as Gareth Kelly presents a 'Lifetime Achievement' Award to his uncle, Brian Kelly. Marty Crumley, Treasurer, is also pictured. DER3415MC084

Don Bosco’s pointed to the Derry club’s famous win over Fanad United in the final of the Buncrana Cup in the early 1990s.

“What a player he was too, a tricky winger that frightened the life out of his opponents with his mesmerising runs, often setting up his great friend Paul ‘Oxo’ Mc Laughlin to score what ‘Hen’ would tell you were 'tap-ins’,” it stated.

After hanging up his boots John coached youth football in Ballymagroarty before returning to ‘Bosco’s to develop the foundations laid by Terry Kelly and Jimmy Crumley, who pre-deceased ‘Hen’ in 1995 and 2019 respectively.

"‘Hen’ held numerous roles within the club, working with his great friend Marty Crumley and the many coaches we have now and in the past, to give so many young people the chance to play football regularly and make memories that will last a lifetime for them all.

John McDaid, with the Don Bosco under-9s team he managed, after they took part in an eight week introduction to soccer at Shantallow Pitches in 2009. 1612JM22

“Along with Marty and big Brian Kelly, ‘Hen’ was influential in setting up the current international partnership we have with the Celtic FC academy.

"He loved going to Glasgow with the different age groups and spending time with the Celtic academy coaches.

"He especially took great pride in the large numbers of boys and girls that were training at Celtic’s Lennoxtown or Barrowfield facilities in their ‘Bosco’s gear,” the club added.

John’s tireless and unheralded work, the club continued, has ensured the club is on a sound footing and has a great future ahead.

"This will be his legacy. As a club we will miss his wisdom, and his wit, but most of all his knowledge and experience that we have all relied on and benefitted from,” the club said.