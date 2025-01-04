Tributes to Donal Kelly - 'a journalist of integrity'
The Buncrana-native was a former political editor at RTÉ and before that worked for the Irish Press.
"Donal was a committed National Union of Journalists (NUJ) member, a journalist of integrity who represented the very best in public service broadcasting during periods of turbulence in Irish politics," said NUJ Irish Secretary Séamus Dooley.
After joining the State-broadcaster Mr. Kelly reported on the civil rights movement and uprising against the old Stormont regime in the North in the 1960s and 1970s.
During a long career as a broadcaster he covered the visit of the President of the Soviet Union Mikahil Gorbachev to Ireland in 1989, Nelson Mandela's address to the Oireachtas in 1990, and the Downing Street Declaration in 1993.
Mr. Kelly retired in 2002. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
