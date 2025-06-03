Councillors and Aldermen have paid tribute to Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr as she passed on the Mayoral chain and spoke out against the ‘unprecedented’ online abuse she received which one representative 'exposed a dark underbelly' of racism.

In her outgoing speech, Derry City and Strabane District Council’s former Mayor, Lilian Barr, said the role was “the honour of a lifetime”.

The SDLP representative, who was replaced by Sinn Féin councillor Ruairi McHugh at Monday’s Annual General Meeting, said being Derry’s First Citizen had been “the greatest honour of my life”, despite receiving “unprecedented levels” or racially-motivated on-line abuse during her term.

Councillor Barr said: “As my year as Mayor draws to a close, I sit here tonight with a heart full of gratitude, reflection, and pride in the people and places that make up this remarkable district.

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as your First Citizen; a journey that has changed me, shaped me, and connected me even more deeply with the soul of this place I proudly call home.

“From day one, I pledged to be a mayor for everyone; approachable, present, and focused on building a city and district where every voice matters.

“And as I reflect on this extraordinary year, I hope I’ve lived up to that promise. Because this year wasn’t just about holding office, it was about breaking new ground. As the North’s first Black Mayor, A Maasai woman, and a Derry Girl, I knew that simply being in this role was powerful. But I also knew I needed to lead with purpose, humility, and determination, not to make history but to make change. And while I’m proud that this year was a celebration of diversity and inclusion, it was also a year of courage [and] of choosing dignity and unity in the face of adversity.”

Councillor Barr also highlighted a number of milestones during her term, including the signing of the Derry Strabane City Deal, welcoming visits from former Taoiseach, Simon Harris, and the Lord Mayor of London, and several fundraising events for her chosen charity, the BUD Club, a Derry-based educational provision for young people with disabilities.

“And yet, not all moments were easy,” she concluded. “Throughout my year as mayor I faced unprecedented levels of online abuse, much of it racially motivated and deeply personal.

“There was relentless harassment, waves of misinformation, and deliberately misleading narratives aimed not only at undermining the work I was doing, but at questioning my very right to do it.

“There were those who tried to distort my actions, discredit my leadership, and diminish my voice – not because of what I stood for, but because of who I am – but I want to say this clearly; I refused to be defined by hate. I refused to be distracted by those whose only goal was division, because I knew the work I was doing mattered and, more importantly, you knew it too.

“In the face of those attacks I chose to stay focused, present, and to true to my purpose; building a more inclusive, compassionate, and forward-looking district. Every time it felt heavy, the people of Derry and Strabane lifted me up.”

Fellow SDLP councillor, Brian Tierney, praised councillor Barr for her “care, compassion, and unique energy” during a “ground-breaking year”.

He added: “You have been the subject of unacceptable abuse that others in this council would not have received, because of the colour of your skin and because of where you were born. John Hume once said ‘none of us chose to be born’, so the differences that are an accident of birth should be a source of unity, not division.

“People from across this council have put aside political differences to stand with you, Mayor, when you have come under unreasonable attack, and I know that you appreciated every ounce of support.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson described the racially-motivated abuse as “unacceptable and disgusting”, while DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan praised councillor Barr for bringing “pizazz” to the role.

UUP Alderman and outgoing Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy, said councillor Barr “did a remarkable job, whilst adding your own vibrancy to the role”.

Alderman Guy said: “Unfortunately we have to mention the online abuse that you and your family suffered, [it was] totally disrespectful to the First Citizen of our city and those people should be ashamed of themselves.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said the online abuse “exposed a dark underbelly” within the city and district, while independent councillor Paul Gallagher praised both the outgoing Mayor and Deputy Mayor for their focus on “the entire district” and not only Derry City.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said councillor Barr was “tireless” in her role.

“You were a brilliant advocate for the city and for the district, with many great initiatives,” Councillor Harkin said. “We did break a barrier with having you as the first black Mayor in the north of Ireland.

“This is something, as the years go forward, we will be very proud of, our district should be proud of, and I think our children should be proud of that as well.

“But as others have said, you faced scrutiny and criticism of a level that no other Mayor has ever faced in this city, and hopefully it’ll never happen again.”

Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher congratulated Colr. Seenoi-Barr and Alderman Guy.

"If you look on the positivity,” he said, “the PR that was put out over the last year from this Council – day and daily yous were dancing about the place and engaging with people who never engage in political life – and I think that’s a given for any Mayor or Deputy Mayor, so congratulations, well done both of yous.”

Colr. Seenoi-Barr responded: “You are absolutely spot on. We focus on the positive.”

