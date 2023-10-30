News you can trust since 1772

Tributes to popular Derry tailor Lorcan Doherty

Tributes have been paid to popular tailor Lorcan Doherty who sadly passed away at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:14 GMT
Lorcan Doherty, who has sadly passed away.
Lorcan Doherty, who has sadly passed away.

Mr. Doherty, was the proprietor of The Suit Lounge, the menswear and suit hire specialist in Great James Street, he established in 2017.

Ciaran Murray, marketing consultant and Pure Derry founder, said he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to hear of Lorcan’s untimely passing, describing him as ‘a guy who has helped almost every man in Derry look dapper at one stage or another with real outfits - and who has befriended everyone he has met along the way’.

Prior to establishing The Suit Lounge Lorcan worked for a decade at Tomorrows Bridal and Menswear in the Diamond.

His former employer expressed ‘shock and deep devastation’ at his death.

“Once a colleague, but more importantly a good friend. You will be sorely missed a true gentleman and friend. Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences to Lorcan’s family and loved ones. Rest easy Lorcan,” the store said.

