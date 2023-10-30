Tributes to popular Derry tailor Lorcan Doherty
Mr. Doherty, was the proprietor of The Suit Lounge, the menswear and suit hire specialist in Great James Street, he established in 2017.
Ciaran Murray, marketing consultant and Pure Derry founder, said he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to hear of Lorcan’s untimely passing, describing him as ‘a guy who has helped almost every man in Derry look dapper at one stage or another with real outfits - and who has befriended everyone he has met along the way’.
Prior to establishing The Suit Lounge Lorcan worked for a decade at Tomorrows Bridal and Menswear in the Diamond.
His former employer expressed ‘shock and deep devastation’ at his death.
“Once a colleague, but more importantly a good friend. You will be sorely missed a true gentleman and friend. Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences to Lorcan’s family and loved ones. Rest easy Lorcan,” the store said.