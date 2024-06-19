Tributes to ‘very special’ Derry barman Eddie Cooley after sad passing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to the well-known Derry barman Eddie Cooley who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

Eddie was a familiar face to punters at Da Vinci’s and before that the Shantallow House for decades.

Da Vinci’s owner Garvan O’Doherty said they were ‘proud and honoured’ to have had Eddie as part of the team for over 37 years.

“From the get-go of Eddie coming to work with me, it was clear he was a very special person. Loyal to the end no matter what, full of integrity, warmth, and goodness.

Eddie Cooley, who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

"He was loved by so many. He will be deeply missed by colleagues, friends, and customers alike. He certainly left his mark on so many lives, and he will leave a void in my life. My thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time,” he said.