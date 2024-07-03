Tributes to writer, historian, musician and preserver of Derry’s shirt factory legacy Patsy Durnin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to the late writer, playwright, historian and musician Patsy Durnin, who sadly passed away this week.

A talented musician, Mr. Durnin, played in showbands in the city in the 1950s.

He was perhaps best known in his later years, however, as a diligent documenter of this period of Derry’s history.

His book ‘From Factory Floor to Dance Floor’, which he wrote with Willie Deery, was published by Guildhall Press in 2016. The tome delivered an affectionate account of how Derry’s famous ‘factory girls’ were an economic powerhouse in the city from the 1940s to the 1960s.

The late Patsy Durnin.

Patsy earlier brought the story of the shirt factories to the stage with 'Tillies', a Playhouse production that premiered in the Millennium Forum in 2013, which focused on the famous former Tillie and Henderson shirt factory at Carlisle Circus.

A year later his 2014 theatre production ‘Thirteen Steps’, meanwhile, focused on the sad history of the Derry workhouse on the Glendermott Road.

Patsy was synonymous with the Pennyburn area where he lived and was a familiar sight walking its streets over many decades. He was sacristan of St. Patrick’s Pennyburn for many years.

Patsy Durnin, with Colm Martin, lifelong friend and fellow parishioner and Bishop of Derry, Dr. Dónal McKeown, upon his retirement as sacristan of St. Patrick's Pennyburn in 2014.

He sadly passed away on Monday.

Paying tribute his friend, colleague and fellow shirt factory historian Willie Deery said: “Derry has lost one of its finest and well known and loved sons. Patsy Durnin, a man of charm and wit has passed away.

"Historian, author and playwright. His knowledge of the shirt industry, workhouse, and general history of Derry was immeasurable. He will be sorely missed. Condolence to his wife and children and his many friends. Rest in peace Patsy.”

Guildhall Press said everyone at the publisher was deeply saddened at the passing of their late friend and colleague.

Patsy Durnin, pictured at the launch of his book on 'Tillies' in 2005.

"Patsy contributed his wide knowledge of Derry and its history to our work for many years and we are proud to have helped him produce his acclaimed books on Tillies and From Factory Floor to Dance Floor with Willie Deery.

"We always enjoyed Patsy’s sense of fun and love of music and appreciated his very personal dedication to preserving the memories of all those involved in the shirt industry down the decades.

"Patsy had an energy and enthusiasm for life beyond his years. He will be greatly missed. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones on this difficult day,” said the publisher.

The late Patsy Durnin.

Professor Michael and Cathy Donnelly, who studied with Patsy at the University of Ulster in Coleraine back in the 1980s, expressed their ‘immense sadness’ at Patsy’s passing.

"We travelled many hours together on the Derry to Coleraine train and back. Paddy had a wealth of knowledge and life experience back in the 1980s when at UU.

"He was fantastic craic and had a hunger for learning. We were honoured to have Paddy as a fellow student and mentor back in the 1980s,” they said.

Patsy is mourned by his wife Mary, children Louise, Ciaran and Ronan, and wider family circle.