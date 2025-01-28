Trócaire exhibition set to inspire climate justice at one-off event
The event Conversations Towards Action: Climate Justice, which ChangeMakers Donegal is hosting, will also mark the highly anticipated launch of Trócaire’s new photo exhibition, The Eyes of the Storm, a stirring collection that brings the human stories behind the climate crisis to the forefront.
This special evening, which will take place in the RCC in Letterkenny on Thursday, January 30, from 7pm to 8:30pm, will offer engaging and hopeful discussions about how we can all make a difference. It will include a panel discussion facilitated by Cara McLoughlin of ChangeMakers Donegal and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry.
Panel members include Nicholas Hanrahan, Campaigns Events and Outreach Officer with Trócaire, Lorraine Arbuckle, Climate Officer with Donegal County Council, Sikhanyisile Dube of ChangeMakers Donegal, a Zimbabwean native who is now living in Letterkenny and Fidelma O’Kane, Secretary of Save Our Sperrins, a campaign group opposed to a controversial gold mine planned for County Tyrone.
Myra McAuliffe, Project Coordinator at ChangeMakers Donegal said the Conversations Towards Action series aims to bring people together in a welcoming and inclusive environment to explore the complex global issues shaping our lives while inspiring positive change close to home.
“With the wildfires in Los Angeles and the other visible impacts of climate change here in Ireland, it’s clear that the climate crisis is on many people’s minds,” says Myra.
“We often hear people ask, ‘What can I do?’ Well, we believe that everyone can contribute—whether through small steps or significant actions with others.
“The first step is education and awareness, and that’s exactly what our Conversation Towards Action: Climate Justice event in Letterkenny aims to foster.”
Myra added that they were also delighted to welcome long-term project partner, Trócaire to the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny, where their powerful The Eyes of the Storm exhibition will take centre stage for one night only.
“The exhibition showcases powerful imagery captured from some of the most climate-affected regions across the globe. The Eyes of the Storm portrays the resilience, courage, and urgent realities of communities standing on the frontline of climate change. At a time when many people look away from the news and the challenges the world faces at this time, we are here to encourage people to confront what’s happening and to take action in solidarity with others around the world” she added.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Hanrahan, Campaigns Events and Outreach Officer, Trócaire, explained that the exhibition will encourage us to look into the eyes of some remarkable people who are doing amazing work to fight climate injustice.
“People who have viewed the exhibition have been moved by the portraits and surprised by some of the facts presented in eye-catching infographics in the exhibition,” says Nicholas.
“We're delighted to be working with ChangeMakers Donegal to bring the exhibition to Letterkenny. As a partner, we appreciate the fantastic work they do to get people thinking about global issues and inspiring them to take practical action to make the world a more just place, and I'm really looking forward to a stimulating conversation".
