Truth Recovery Independent Panel seeks testimony relating to Mother and Baby

The former Good Shepherd Sisters Convent in the Waterside.

The Truth Recovery Independent Panel is seeking testimony relating to Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses from 1922 to 1995.

Specific to Derry the Panel would like to hear from anyone who used the Good Shepherd Sisters’ laundry or who visited the convent in any capacity.

The appeal is going out on the island of Ireland and among the diaspora.

As part of this wider appeal phase, the Independent Panel will be hosting engagement events in October. There will be a drop-in event City Hotel on Wednesday, October 30, where any one can attend between 2pm and 4pm, and 6pm and 8pm.

These informal, drop-in sessions will be an opportunity to meet Panel members and testimony facilitators, who can discuss giving testimony and answer any questions people may have.

Victim-Survivor Representatives have been pivotal to making the Independent Panel’s approach victim-centred and as part of this wider call,

Paul McClarey and Maria Cogley have direct experience with the institutions under investigation; they were both adopted after being taken away from their mothers who were sent to Marianville Mother & Baby Institution in Belfast in the 1960s.

Maria explained: “This is the chance to have what happened to us on record and for many of us, where choice was part of the problem in our experiences, it is crucial that we are able to give testimony in whatever form we choose whether that is oral or written.

"Regardless of how we give testimony, the Independent Panel will ensure we are treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and respect."

Paul added: “I know from personal experience that recalling your lived experience is difficult. These events have stayed with us all our lives and it is really difficult to recall them, but for anyone who has the strength to come forward I would really encourage them to do so.

"It will enable the Independent Panel to gather evidence about what happened in these places. It will help us lift the lid on a period of history that needs to be told. I would encourage those who have the strength to come forward to do so, not just for themselves but for others, and recount their lived experience.

"But not just victims-survivors, anybody who knows anything about these institutions, a neighbour who lived beside one of these institutions, a customer who dealt with the Magdalene Laundries, a GP, social worker or a midwife, please come forward.”

Truth Recovery Independent Panel Co-Chairs, Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O’Connell said: “We are indebted to the victims-survivors who helped us to shape this process to make it as easy as possible for others to come forward.

“We would welcome anyone who wants to find out more about our trauma-informed testimony gathering process to get in touch. If you do choose to share your lived experiences, you will be treated with sensitivity in a safe and supportive environment.

"We know that those seeking the truth about themselves have faced significant obstacles and we are making dedicated efforts – through our upcoming guidance - to support victims- survivors and their families in that journey to access their records.”

To find out more.

Phone: 028 9052 0263

By writing to: Truth Recovery Independent Panel 4th Floor Equality House

7-9 Shaftesbury Square BT2 7DB www.independentpanel.truthrecoveryni.co.uk