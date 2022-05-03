Tuesday May 3 update on impact of strike on Derry council services

A spokesperson for the council said that strike action by members of UNITE Union is continuing to have a considerable impact on Council services.
The strike action commenced on Monday, 25 April 2022 and is continuing until 23.59 hours on May 8, 2022.
“Derry City and Strabane District Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action. As a result of the strike action Council is experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services. The level of impact is variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses.”
Please note details as follows for today Tuesday 03 May
REFUSE COLLECTION
Refuse collections across the Council area are severely impacted. All routine bin collection services are not operating. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period.
RECYCLING CENTRES
The majority of our recycling centres are CLOSED
Pennyburn Recycling Centre
Glendermott Road Recycling Centre
Strahans Road Recycling Centre
Eglinton Recycling Centre
Claudy Recycling Centre
Park Recycling Centre
Strathfoyle Recycling Centre
Donemana Recycling Centre
Plumbridge Recycling Centre
Newtownstewart Recycling Centre
Spamont and Castlederg temporary facility
BULKY WASTE SERVICE
Council’s free bulky waste service is currently not available. The public are asked to note that bookings for this service and general waste query calls are also impacted.
WASTE ENFORCEMENT SERVICES
The waste enforcement team are operating as normal to respond to fly-tipping.
STREET CLEANSING SERVICES.
Street Cleansing services are severely impacted however, there are skeleton services operating in the Derry city centre, Strabane and Castlederg town centres as well as in a number of rural town and village communities where possible.
GROUNDS MAINTENANCE SERVICES
Grounds maintenance services are severely impacted and no grass cutting and maintenance work is being carried out within the cemeteries, parks and open spaces during the strike action period.
PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAY AREAS
Council owned public parks and play areas that are gated are impacted with many remaining closed with the exception of Brooke Park. Please note that park and play areas are set to reopen on Friday May 6.
LEISURE SERVICES
The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area as detailed below.
Brandywell LC
Tuesday May 3 - OPEN
Brooke Park L&S Centre
Tuesday 3 May - CLOSED
Derg Valley LC
Tuesday 3 May – OPEN 11am to 4pm
Foyle Arena
Tuesday 3 May - CLOSED
Melvin SC
Tuesday 3 May - OPEN
Riversdale LC
Tuesday 3 May – CLOSED
Templemore SC
Tuesday 3 May - CLOSED
Please note that the situation will be reviewed on a regular basis with further updates provided when available.
LISNAGELVIN BOWLING GREEN
Open as normal.
PREHEN BOATHOUSE
Currently closed to facilitate ongoing maintenance work.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
Council run community centres are operating as normal.
PITCH BOOKINGS
Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.
BISHOP’S FIELD
This facility is closed and not available for bookings.
CEMETERIES
Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be no grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries during the period of strike action.
REGISTAR’S OFFICE
The Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services will operate as normal. To contact the registration department please email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms please visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration
COUNCIL OFFICES
The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road, Derry, and Derry Road, Strabane, remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.
MUSEUM AND VISITOR SERVICES
Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.
COUNCIL MEETINGS
It is anticipated that Council meetings scheduled during this period will be impacted.
GENERAL STRIKE INFORMATION
All information is updated on the website at https://www.derrystrabane.com/Strike-Action and communicated regularly via the Councils social media channels.