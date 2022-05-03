Tuesday May 3 update on impact of strike on Derry council services

A spokesperson for the council said that strike action by members of UNITE Union is continuing to have a considerable impact on Council services.

The strike action commenced on Monday, 25 April 2022 and is continuing until 23.59 hours on May 8, 2022.

“Derry City and Strabane District Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action. As a result of the strike action Council is experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services. The level of impact is variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pennyburn Recycling Centre remains closed.

Please note details as follows for today Tuesday 03 May

REFUSE COLLECTION

Refuse collections across the Council area are severely impacted. All routine bin collection services are not operating. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period.

RECYCLING CENTRES

The majority of our recycling centres are CLOSED

Pennyburn Recycling Centre

Glendermott Road Recycling Centre

Strahans Road Recycling Centre

Eglinton Recycling Centre

Claudy Recycling Centre

Park Recycling Centre

Strathfoyle Recycling Centre

Donemana Recycling Centre

Plumbridge Recycling Centre

Newtownstewart Recycling Centre

Spamont and Castlederg temporary facility

BULKY WASTE SERVICE

Council’s free bulky waste service is currently not available. The public are asked to note that bookings for this service and general waste query calls are also impacted.

WASTE ENFORCEMENT SERVICES

The waste enforcement team are operating as normal to respond to fly-tipping.

STREET CLEANSING SERVICES.

Street Cleansing services are severely impacted however, there are skeleton services operating in the Derry city centre, Strabane and Castlederg town centres as well as in a number of rural town and village communities where possible.

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE SERVICES

Grounds maintenance services are severely impacted and no grass cutting and maintenance work is being carried out within the cemeteries, parks and open spaces during the strike action period.

PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAY AREAS

Council owned public parks and play areas that are gated are impacted with many remaining closed with the exception of Brooke Park. Please note that park and play areas are set to reopen on Friday May 6.

LEISURE SERVICES

The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area as detailed below.

Brandywell LC

Tuesday May 3 - OPEN

Brooke Park L&S Centre

Tuesday 3 May - CLOSED

Derg Valley LC

Tuesday 3 May – OPEN 11am to 4pm

Foyle Arena

Tuesday 3 May - CLOSED

Melvin SC

Tuesday 3 May - OPEN

Riversdale LC

Tuesday 3 May – CLOSED

Templemore SC

Tuesday 3 May - CLOSED

Please note that the situation will be reviewed on a regular basis with further updates provided when available.

LISNAGELVIN BOWLING GREEN

Open as normal.

PREHEN BOATHOUSE

Currently closed to facilitate ongoing maintenance work.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

Council run community centres are operating as normal.

PITCH BOOKINGS

Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.

BISHOP’S FIELD

This facility is closed and not available for bookings.

CEMETERIES

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be no grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries during the period of strike action.

REGISTAR’S OFFICE

The Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services will operate as normal. To contact the registration department please email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms please visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

COUNCIL OFFICES

The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road, Derry, and Derry Road, Strabane, remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.

MUSEUM AND VISITOR SERVICES

Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.

COUNCIL MEETINGS

It is anticipated that Council meetings scheduled during this period will be impacted.

GENERAL STRIKE INFORMATION