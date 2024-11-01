TV maître d' Fred Sirieix wowed by Derry welcome and Halloween celebrations during ‘Fred’s Tour De Ireland’ filming

Derry and its world-famous Halloween celebrations have a new fan in TV personality Fred Sirieix who says he has never encountered a warmer, kinder or friendlier welcome than that he experienced in the Maiden City.

The maître d'hôtel from Channel 4’s ‘First Dates’ and BBC Two's ‘Million Pound Menu’ was in the city over Halloween filming ‘Fred’s Tour De Ireland’, a new five part series that will air on ITV next year.

Fred got into the true Derry Halloween spirit, dressing up as a jester and taking part in the main Halloween parade on Thursday evening.

Following his sojourn in the city, the Frenchman declared: “I have been very lucky to travel to many great destinations around the world but I have never encountered such a warm hearted, kind and friendly hospitality like I have received from everyone in Derry.

"I can’t wait to be back! Merci and Happy Halloween.”

The TV star performed alongside young people from the Urban Shock Dance troupe who are based at Pilot’s Row in the heart of the Bogside.

Urban Shock founder Stephen Carlin thanked their honorary member for making this Halloween a particularly memorable one.

"We had a blast. You and your team were amazing. Thanks for joining in on our Halloween festivities. Next time you come over drop in at class!” he said.

During his stop over in Derry Fred took time to visit the Museum of Free Derry, describing the experience as ‘more emotional and heartfelt than I ever imagined’.

Produced by ITV Studios Daytime and Waddell Media, ‘Fred’s Tour De Ireland’ sees Fred truly embody ‘joie de vivre’ as he embarks on a cycling adventure through the stunning landscapes of Ireland including Derry and Inishowen.

Fred explained: “I’ve always wanted to spend some quality time in Ireland to explore the land, learn about the people, plus its food and culture. Travelling by bike can bring you even closer to a place and those that live there, I can’t wait to get started!”

During filming Fred made his way from Dublin to Donegal via the Mournes, Strangford Lough, Belfast, the North Coast and Derry.

Sue Walton, Executive Producer, ITV Studios Daytime, said: “Fred has a natural curiosity and loves connecting with people and learning about the land around him - Fred's cycling tour plays to many of his passions and we are delighted to be working with him and Waddell Media on this exciting new show.”

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner ITV, said: “I am really looking forward to learning more about Ireland through the eyes of the fabulous Fred Sirieix on this exciting adventure. I am sure there will be lots in store for Fred and our viewers in this new challenge!”

Jannine Waddell, MD Waddell Media, said: “It’s a pleasure to host the wonderful Fred Sirieix on his first extended trip to these parts. This series will be a revelation.

"Fred loves the outdoors and the challenge of exploring amazing new places by bicycle and we’re thrilled he’s going to be in Derry for Europe’s biggest Halloween parade.”

‘Fred’s Tour De Ireland’ was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe Director of Entertainment & Daytime ITV and Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner ITV.

The series is due to air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.