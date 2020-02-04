Two day weather warning for monster gales in NI has been named - Storm Ciara will bring traffic disruption with 80 mph gusts and heavy rain

The two day Yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office has been named - Storm Ciara.

The weather warning - which is in force for the UK - is to last between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

The warning advises of "very strong winds" and "gusts of 50 to 60 mph across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills".

It adds that "heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills".

"Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west," adds the warning..

The public is advised to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Storm Ciara - Screenshot of Met Office

The Met Office also advise: that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves; is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close; a slight chance that power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

They also ask the public to be aware that there is a "slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs".

A post on the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service Facebook page adds: "A deep area of low pressure system is expected to affect us late Saturday and during Sunday, with gusts up to 70 - 80mph.

"Possibly up to or in excess of 90mph in places.

Getting out and about in strong winds

"There is some uncertainty regarding the intensity, exact timing and track of the storm as such this warning will be subject to changes."

It adds that "it may be upgraded to a Yellow/Amber or RED warning" adding that "the advisory/warning area may be amended/reduced or it may be cancelled".

It adds: "The public should be aware of possible disruption to travel, especially to ferry services and air travel. Possible localised interruptions to power supplies and a risk of damage to trees & power lines which may cause issues on the roads. Along with coastal flooding and damage."

High winds to blast NI

Met Office weather warning for wind