Two Derry business women join forces to start new female-led shop called Girl

A new outlet 'Girl', created by Derry local business owners Han* and Sass and Halo, is introducing a joint workshop and shop stocked from female-led businesses in the Craft Village.

Hannah Vail of Han* and Aoife Bonner of Sass and Halo spoke with the Journal about their new venture.

They describe it as a one-stop shop for women in the North who want to find a gift or simply treat themselves.

“Myself and Aoife are taking over this one space in the Craft Village. It is going to transform into a brand new shop called Girl which is a fashion, lifestyle store stocking only female-led businesses,” said Hannah.

Aoife Bonner and Hannah Vail of Girl collective shop.

Aoife described how the idea came about: “I’ve been here eight years, Hannah has been here seven years. Over that time we have become colleagues and very good friends. We confide in each other quite a lot about business and the difficulties of running a business.

“We just decided, why don't we collaborate and try to do it together instead? And also, bring on other small businesses that we know are amazing and try to support them as well.”

Hannah added: “Me and Aoife are going to share the responsibilities as the business owners.

"We are going to bring in six other female-led businesses to start with. We are hoping to have a different offering for people to come and view and know that it's all female-led businesses.”

Han* beanies.

Aoife’s brand offers a range of flowers and headwear, while Hannah offers a selection of streetwear.

The two said that the shop will offer something for everyone, at a range of prices and for all ages.

“It's a buildable brand,” said Aoife. “The concept is expandable, we are here to support all female-led businesses. We want to do pop-ups and maybe even events.”

Some of the first local businesses to share in the collective space are Nomada by Rachel, who makes handcrafted jewellery, Orla Vera, who crafts sustainable handmade leather accessories and Nichola Irvine, an Irish landscape print artist, who is Belfast-based.

Aoife Bonner of Sass and Halo, with her handmade headwear. Picture by Martin McKeown.

“It has brands from across the north of Ireland, not just Derry and Donegal, so all women from different areas and walks of life,” said Hannah.

Aoife added: “And it can change, this isn't how it's going to be forever, we want to get started and see where it goes.”

Hannah said she was ‘excited and nervous’ ahead of the opening. She added that they were ‘ready for change’.

"It feels like a natural progression, it doesn't feel jarring, and it's the right move for both of us. Me and Aoife are the same but different, we have different strengths and weaknesses, and we will work well together.”

Aoife said: “With being mammies, sharing the time, there's a weight off your shoulders. As mammies, it's really important to be home with your family. It's a different experience being a mammy and a business owner and it's exciting to do it together.”

Girl is set to open on March 1, in the Craft Village where Han* is, and the premises is being refurbished and transformed ahead of the launch.

Encouraging women to come to visit Girl, Hannah said: “I would say come to support other women, the whole concept behind this store is to lift women up.”

“Even if you are not purchasing, come for a nosey,” said Aoife.

For more on Girl check their Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/girlstudio__/