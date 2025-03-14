Two Derry singers are set to host a night of music with plenty of laughs in the Millennium Forum

Two talented artists and two good friends are set to take to the stage to present ‘Live From The Nest,’ which aims to be a night full of laughs and timeless jazzy hits.

One half of the stage is Rachel Harley. Rachel is an actor from Derry, represented by Nova Artists, and is currently studying Music at Ulster University. She is a former member of the Playhouse Music Theatre Company and a vocal tutor at St Columb’s School of Music. Recent credits include ‘The 39 Steps’, ‘HUME: Beyond Belief’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘The White Handkerchief’ and ‘The Marian Hotel’. Rachel co-runs and tutors at Songbird Studio and she said that she can’t wait to share the stage with some old friends.

Completing the stage for the night is Matthew McLaughlin, Matthew has previously worked ‘Aladdin’, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, ‘FAME’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with the Millennium Forum, and ‘The White Handkerchief’, ‘HUME: Beyond Belief’ and ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ with The Playhouse. He is also represented by Nova Artists. Matthew is a graduate from both Queens School of Music and The Playhouse Music Theatre Company.

When he's not performing on stage, Matthew, who co-runs and teaches at Songbird Studio, can usually be found teaching.

The two said that their shared passion for performing, and a mutual agreement to avoid legal action, has sustained their five-year friendship, despite time, distance, and a few collaborations. Their onstage chemistry in "Live From The Nest," promises to be a blend of charm, wit, gentle exasperation, and a showcase of their unique bond. The two said if they weren't hosting, they would simply be attending. Rachel and Matthew have also announced that some special guests will be joining them on stage.

Live From The Nest aims to provide the audience with a night of unforgettable performances- from musical theatre favourites to the timeless jazz hits- plus plenty of laughs along the way!

The duo’s special night of songs and laughs is set to be hosted in the Millennium Forum on June 21, from 7.30pm.

Tickets for the event can be found here: https://etickets.millenniumforum.co.uk/WEBPAGES/EntaWebHtmlSeatPlan/HtmlSeatPlan.aspx