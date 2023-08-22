News you can trust since 1772

Two men arrested and suspected drugs seized in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected drugs following searches in the city today, Tuesday 22 August.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:43 BST
A quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized during a search in the Waterside, along with cash and other items. A man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply and Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.At a search in the Cityside, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized. An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Possession of Class A Controlled Drug, Possession of Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply and Possession of a Class B Controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers from Waterside and Foyleside Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and Local Policing Team officers were involved in the searches.

Sergeant Hayes from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing to anyone with concerns about drugs in their community, or has information about drug-related issues to call police on 101. A report can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

