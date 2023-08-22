Suspected drugs seized in Derry

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized during a search in the Waterside, along with cash and other items. A man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply and Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.At a search in the Cityside, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized. An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Possession of Class A Controlled Drug, Possession of Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply and Possession of a Class B Controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers from Waterside and Foyleside Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and Local Policing Team officers were involved in the searches.