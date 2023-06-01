Two men arrested as part of PSNI probe in Derry released pending report
Two men, aged 36 and 59, arrested following searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry on Tuesday have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) yesterday revealed details after a suspected munitions find was recovered during a search operation in Derry on Tuesday.
Police said the suspected firearm, silencer and a quantity of suspected ammunition were recovered during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
Two men were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 as part of the TIU operation, police said on Wednesday, before confirming their release on Thursday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The investigation continues.”