Two men, aged 34 and 39, arrested in connection with a report of an aggravated burglary in the Spencer Road area of Derry on Sunday night, August 11 have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

On August 11, police offers received a report that a member of the public had been approached by a distressed woman who stated that men were in her home trying to attack her husband.

The woman, aged in her 50s, had a facial injury. Police attended her property and noted substantial damage to the front door and a man aged in his 40s with injuries to his head, leg and hand.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 39 years, were later arrested in the Duke Street area on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The investigation continues.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/