Two men charged with stealing £5,000 scanner from Altnagelvin Hospital remanded in custody

Two men have been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with entering Altnagelvin Hospital as trespassers and stealing a scanner valued at £5,000.

Liam Murray (20) and eighteen-year-old Caolan Murray, both with no fixed abode, appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They were both charged with entering the hospital on July 29 stealing the scanner and stealing a sum of cash.

A police officer connected the accused men to the charges and opposed bail being granted to them.

The court heard that on July 29 police were called to the hospital after the Records Department was found to have been 'ransacked'.

Desks, the court was told, had been ransacked and at least one medical device was missing.

It was alleged that the pair had stolen a swipe card that gave them access to most areas of the hospital and that they had entered the Records Department at around 5.54am that morning. The missing scanner was valued at £5,000.

The court was told that the movements of two men were tracked on CCTV and that those men spent several hours in the North Wing of the hospital. During that time it was said that they tried to access several rooms.

Police went to a location and it is alleged that they found Caolan Murray still wearing similar clothing.

He said that he was homeless at the time and had gone to the hospital for somewhere to stay and met Liam Murray there.

The court was told that Caolan Murray had six previous convictions and Liam Murray had 102 previous convictions. Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending.

Defence solicitor for Liam Murray, Paddy MacDermott, said his client had a bad record but it had 'slowed up recently'.

He asked for bail to an address approved by the PSNI.

Defence solicitor for Caolan Murray, Seamus Quigley, said his client had 'a significantly different record' with previous convictions in the Youth Court.

District Judge Ted Magill said that there was a risk of them committing further offences and refused bail.

Both were remanded in custody to appear again on August 27.