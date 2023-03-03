Two men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of assault charges.

Callum Paul McLaughlin (24) of Strand Road and Darrell James Healy (23) of Shepherd's View both in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.

They were both charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to two men on November 16 2018.

They were also charged with assaulting the two men on the same date.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

McLaughlin was further charged with resisting a police officer and assaulting a police officer on the same date.

At a hearing on Friday, it was accepted there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions at the hearing.

Neither man said they wanted to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.