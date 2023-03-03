News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two men returned to Derry Crown Court for trial on assault charges

Two men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of assault charges.

By Staff Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 11:38am

Callum Paul McLaughlin (24) of Strand Road and Darrell James Healy (23) of Shepherd's View both in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.

They were both charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to two men on November 16 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were also charged with assaulting the two men on the same date.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Most Popular

McLaughlin was further charged with resisting a police officer and assaulting a police officer on the same date.

At a hearing on Friday, it was accepted there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions at the hearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neither man said they wanted to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on April 3 and released on bail.

Derry