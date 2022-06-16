Two new Garda Sergeants for Carndonagh area but calls increase for fit-for-purpose station

Sinn Fein Councillor Albert Doherty outlined how it has been confirmed to him that the two Garda sergeants have bene newly-appointed to the sub-district of Carndonagh and will commence duty from June 21.
Colr Doherty said this was ‘welcome news’ but added that community Gardai personnel ‘also require a modern fit for purpose workplace that is safe and secure.’
He continued: “In 2018 the Carndonagh Garda Station was deemed ‘not fit for purpose.’ The local community in North Inishowen need a community Garda Station in Carndonagh that is accessible, contactable and available.
“I want to thank the Superintendent Sheridan and Chief Superintendent McGinn for their support efforts for a new and modern Garda Station for Carndonagh.”
Colr Doherty said he would continue in his efforts to secure a modern Garda station for the town.
“ I will contact Commissioner Harris and seek the support for a modern Garda Station for Carndonagh arising from :1)the overall accommodation priorities of An Garda Siochana over the years 2022 -2026; 2)the ongoing expansion of the Garda workforce, the programme of modernisation currently underway (A Policing Service for the Future) and 3) the implementation of a new Garda operating model.”
Colr Doherty previously highlighted that Carndonagh is a busy, centrally-located town and residents, services and businesses ‘deserves access to a modern station with modern facilities.’