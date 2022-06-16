Two new Garda Sergeants for Carndonagh area but calls increase for fit-for-purpose station

Carndonagh

Sinn Fein Councillor Albert Doherty outlined how it has been confirmed to him that the two Garda sergeants have bene newly-appointed to the sub-district of Carndonagh and will commence duty from June 21.

Colr Doherty said this was ‘welcome news’ but added that community Gardai personnel ‘also require a modern fit for purpose workplace that is safe and secure.’

He continued: “In 2018 the Carndonagh Garda Station was deemed ‘not fit for purpose.’ The local community in North Inishowen need a community Garda Station in Carndonagh that is accessible, contactable and available.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to thank the Superintendent Sheridan and Chief Superintendent McGinn for their support efforts for a new and modern Garda Station for Carndonagh.”

Colr Doherty said he would continue in his efforts to secure a modern Garda station for the town.

“ I will contact Commissioner Harris and seek the support for a modern Garda Station for Carndonagh arising from :1)the overall accommodation priorities of An Garda Siochana over the years 2022 -2026; 2)the ongoing expansion of the Garda workforce, the programme of modernisation currently underway (A Policing Service for the Future) and 3) the implementation of a new Garda operating model.”