Two people aged 33 arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in Derry

Officers from the Derry City & Strabane District Support Team have said they arrested two people on suspicion of a number of drug-related offenses.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that Derry City and Strabane District Support Team officers were on patrol in the Clon Elagh area of Derry on Monday night, October 20, when they noticed a vehicle being driven at speed in a built-up area.

The police said that they safely stopped the vehicle at around 7.50 pm, at which point the passenger, a 33-year-old man, attempted to make off from the police. He was apprehended a short time later and found to be carrying a quantity of suspected controlled drugs.

Both he and the driver, also aged 33, were arrested by the police on suspicion of a number of drug-related offenses and remain in custody at this time.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Following the arrests, the PSNI said that Tactical Support Group officers carried out searches of their home addresses, which led to the seizure of further suspected controlled class B and C drugs.

A spokesperson for the PSNI added: “Tackling illegal drug supply is a priority for us here in Derry City and Strabane district. Drugs bring misery to individuals, families and communities. Our message is clear and simple: if you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, then contact us on 101 or make a report online via our website.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.