The ISPCA is seeking the owner of two rabbits found on the loose near Buncrana.

They recently responded to a call from a member of the public about two rabbits on the loose in the Woods Estate near Buncrana.

One of the rabbits found outside Buncrana.

The rabbits had been sighted by a number of people over a couple of weeks. However, they were very nervous, making it near impossible to catch them.

A kind hearted lady who was concerned about them, set to work coaxing them into her garden and was successful in catching them after many efforts to do so. She contacted the ISPCA for help and both rabbits are now safe in ISPCA care at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre Ramelton, in Letterkenny, where they are recuperating after their ordeal.

ISPCA Centre Manager, Denise McCausland, said: “We are appealing for information to help trace an owner for these little guys who may have escaped. The male rabbit has a deformity in his right eye and it is unclear if he has any vision and whether it is a result of a previous or recent injury. Both rabbits appear to be in reasonably good health, just a little tired and hungry. The male rabbit appears to be neutered and they are both currently being veterinary assessed.”

Denise added: “Huge thanks to the animal loving public for reporting the sightings and for the numerous efforts to capture them. Domestic rabbits would struggle to fend for themselves in the wild and were in serious danger from predators, placing them in a very vulnerable position. We currently have no rabbit hutch or enclosure at the Centre and we hope someone might like to donate one, used or new, so we have a dedicated space to help more rescued rabbits”.

Anybody with information about the rabbits is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here https://www.ispca.ie/cruelty_complaint

The ISPCA is also looking for volunteers who can help out. By dedicating your time, skills and expertise to the ISPCA, you can make an immense difference in your community. Volunteers who help walk, feed and look after the animals in ISPCA care are helping our fight to end animal cruelty.

ISPCA volunteers also meet and work with like-minded animal lovers, and gain valuable experience working in an animal welfare environment. The ISPCA has a number of volunteer roles available to work hands-on with the animals in our cattery, kennels and stables. They are also looking for grounds keeping and maintenance volunteers, and people to help out at various events, or to do some fundraising. To become an ISPCA volunteer, you must be over 16 years of age. For more information, visit https://www.ispca.ie/volunteer/ and to arrange a visit to the ISPCA Donegal Rehabilitation Centre, please email donegal@ispca.ie or call 074 91 52360.