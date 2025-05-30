Two teenagers arrested in Derry in connection with probe after car driven the wrong way
A PSNI spokesperson stated that a 17-year-old male has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop for police, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and having no driving license. He is scheduled to appear before Derry’s Youth Court on June 17.
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 16-year-old male was also arrested but has since been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for alleged offences including attempted arson and allowing himself to be carried in the vehicle.
The arrests were made in connection with an incident on Thursday, May 29 during which a blue Renault Clio was driven on the wrong side of the Clooney carriageway, and failed to stop for officers.
The vehicle was later located on Beragh Hill Road.