A gardai spokesperson said the incident occurred in the Inishowen area of Donegal at 12.40am this morning, August 4.

It is understood the incident happened in the Drumfries area on the road between Buncrana and Drumfries and Clonmany.

Eyewitnesses said a significant number of emergency services crews attended the scene.

Gardai.

A spokesperson said: “Two male teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.