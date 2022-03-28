‘UDR Declassified’ book to be launched in Derry

The UDR was formed in 1970.

In the new publication, author Micheál Smith reveals what the British establishment, the British government and its armed forces knew and had to say about the controversial unit.

From its formation in 1970 as a locally raised militia, the UDR developed into the largest regiment in the British Army. For unionists, service in the UDR was a noble act and often a family tradition; for nationalists, an encounter with the UDR was frequently hostile, often brutal, and, sometimes, fatal. To the British Army, it was ‘a dangerous species of ally’, a classic militia regiment that played its part in the British Empire’s long tradition of using such forces.

Micheál Smith writes that the regiment was viewed as ‘a safety valve’ for the tempers of loyalist extremism and claims it served as the main source of training, weaponry and intelligence for loyalists throughout the conflict.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UDR Declassified.

The book uses declassified files from 10 Downing Street, the MoD and the NIO and is described as a “deep dive” into the British national archives to uncover what the British political and military command were saying and writing about the UDR.

The details uncovered by Micheál Smith shine a light on the secrets of the UDR which many in the British establishment would, perhaps, rather had not been discovered - such as information on the operations of the Glenanne gang, with the exposure of a known gang member as a UDR man with links to ‘The Jackal’, Robin Jackson.

Other documents may call into question the very legality of UDR operations.