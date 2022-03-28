‘UDR Declassified’ book to be launched in Derry
New book, ‘UDR: Declassified’ - an evidence-based exposé of the Ulster Defence Regiment using once secret files - will be launched in Derry later this week.
In the new publication, author Micheál Smith reveals what the British establishment, the British government and its armed forces knew and had to say about the controversial unit.
From its formation in 1970 as a locally raised militia, the UDR developed into the largest regiment in the British Army. For unionists, service in the UDR was a noble act and often a family tradition; for nationalists, an encounter with the UDR was frequently hostile, often brutal, and, sometimes, fatal. To the British Army, it was ‘a dangerous species of ally’, a classic militia regiment that played its part in the British Empire’s long tradition of using such forces.
Micheál Smith writes that the regiment was viewed as ‘a safety valve’ for the tempers of loyalist extremism and claims it served as the main source of training, weaponry and intelligence for loyalists throughout the conflict.
The book uses declassified files from 10 Downing Street, the MoD and the NIO and is described as a “deep dive” into the British national archives to uncover what the British political and military command were saying and writing about the UDR.
The details uncovered by Micheál Smith shine a light on the secrets of the UDR which many in the British establishment would, perhaps, rather had not been discovered - such as information on the operations of the Glenanne gang, with the exposure of a known gang member as a UDR man with links to ‘The Jackal’, Robin Jackson.
Other documents may call into question the very legality of UDR operations.
○ ‘UDR: Declassified’ will be launched at An Cultúrlann, Great James’ Street on Thursday, March 31, at 7.30pm.