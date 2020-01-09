UEat Café at Magee to close due to 'declining custom' while four alternative campus eateries proving popular with 'students and staff'

Ulster University is to close its UEat Café in the main Magee College building in February due to 'declining custom'.

It is currently liaising with staff and the Students’ Union to identify a future use for the large space.

Four alternative eateries on the Magee campus, meanwhile, continue to be utilised by students and staff.

A spokesperson said: “In partnership with our local catering providers, the University is pleased to offer a range of food options on our Magee campus. The provision of catering services is an important part of campus life for students, staff and visitors.

“Recent investments in upgrades to the Students' Union Bunker Café and Jitters Café, alongside the Scullery in the Teaching Centre at the heart of campus and An Scullery Ciúin now located within the refurbished library, are proving popular with students and staff. Given declining custom at the UEat Café located in the Magee College Building, the University has agreed with its contract catering partner Mount Charles to close UEat.

“Campus Life, the Provost, Students’ Union and Estates are working together to develop options for the future use for this versatile space. In the meantime, from mid-February, the former UEat space will be made available as a collaborative meeting and events space for students and staff.”