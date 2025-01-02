Uel Adair was ‘kind, generous, passionate advocate for people of Derry’
The former trade unionist and credit union activist passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin on New Year’s Eve.
Mr. Eastwood said: “This is deeply sad news for everyone who knew or had the opportunity to work alongside Uel. He was a kind, generous and passionate advocate for people in Derry and far beyond as a leading member of the trade union movement and will be sadly missed by many.
“Uel leaves a lasting impact on our city and on communities across Ireland as a trade unionist but also as an ardent supporter of Credit Unions and their power to lift working people out of poverty. He dedicated his life to helping people secure opportunity and prosperity."
The Foyle MP said Mr. Adair’s life was one ‘full of meaning, consequence and love for his family’.
“This is of course a difficult time for his wife Ina, their children Craig and Sharleen and his wide circle of friends and family. I hope they are comforted by the high regard in which he was held by our whole community,” said Mr. Eastwood.
Mr. Adair was a former President of the Irish League of Credit Unions.
As a worker at the Molins cigarette-machine factory at Maydown he became an Amalgamated Engineering Union (AEU) shop steward and was for years a leading member of the trade union movement locally. He will be laid to rest on Friday.
