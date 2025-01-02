Uel Adair was ‘kind, generous, passionate advocate for people of Derry’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Colum Eastwood has joined tributes to the late Uel Adair describing him as ‘a kind, generous and passionate advocate for people in Derry’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former trade unionist and credit union activist passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin on New Year’s Eve.

Mr. Eastwood said: “This is deeply sad news for everyone who knew or had the opportunity to work alongside Uel. He was a kind, generous and passionate advocate for people in Derry and far beyond as a leading member of the trade union movement and will be sadly missed by many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Uel leaves a lasting impact on our city and on communities across Ireland as a trade unionist but also as an ardent supporter of Credit Unions and their power to lift working people out of poverty. He dedicated his life to helping people secure opportunity and prosperity."

The late Uel Adair in 2008.

The Foyle MP said Mr. Adair’s life was one ‘full of meaning, consequence and love for his family’.

“This is of course a difficult time for his wife Ina, their children Craig and Sharleen and his wide circle of friends and family. I hope they are comforted by the high regard in which he was held by our whole community,” said Mr. Eastwood.

Mr. Adair was a former President of the Irish League of Credit Unions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a worker at the Molins cigarette-machine factory at Maydown he became an Amalgamated Engineering Union (AEU) shop steward and was for years a leading member of the trade union movement locally. He will be laid to rest on Friday.