Ulster University has announced a significant expansion of postgraduate education in the North West, introducing funded Master's programs in Derry, with a focus on Global Business and AI, including courses valued at £7,240.

These postgraduate programmes offer a limited number of funded places. Ulster University said that the courses provide valuable qualifications to learners in the North West and beyond. Supported by the Department for the Economy, these programmes aim to create opportunities for individuals seeking to advance or change their careers.

Applications are now live for Department for the Economy-funded programmes in Derry starting in September 2025, with AI-specific courses coming January 2026

Learners can apply for MSc (Master of Science) International Accounting with Analytics, MSc International Business, MSc Sustainable Management, PgCert (Postgraduate Certificate) International Business, and PGCert Sustainable Management.

Ulster University.

Ulster University stated that AI-specific courses are in high demand and that applications are now closed for a September start, however, Ulster University added to keep an eye on their website for the launch of another AI-focused short course, Applied Artificial Intelligence in Ethical Contexts, which will open soon for January 2026.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Ulster University Vice Chancellor, commented: “These programmes in the North West reflect our ongoing commitment to shaping education that responds to real-world challenges. The focus on AI, sustainability, and international business reflects not only the global landscape but also the regional ambition of the North West to lead in innovation. This is a unique opportunity to study in a dynamic, cross-border region where academic knowledge and industry expertise come together to create impact.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The expansion of funded postgraduate opportunities in the North West is a strategic investment in both people and place. Derry is a growing hub for innovation and industry, and these courses reflect the skills needed to compete globally. By providing access to future-focused fields like AI and sustainable business, we are equipping people with the tools to succeed in high-growth sectors.”

A spokesperson for Ulster University added that all courses will be delivered by Ulster University staff with deep expertise in their fields, and many feature input from industry to ensure learning is directly aligned with employer needs.

For eligibility and to apply, visit: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/funded-postgrad-places