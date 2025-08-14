Unionist and Loyalist voices to discuss constitutional change at Derry Féile

A panel of speakers from Unionist and Loyalist backgrounds will take part in a public discussion on Thursday, August 14, at the Northwest Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road, as part of Féile 2025.

The event, which begins at 7pm, will explore whether a conversation on constitutional change is happening within Unionist and Loyalist communities and if so, who is taking part in that discussion?

David Adams, well-known commentator and former loyalist politician, joins political commentator, podcaster and ex-DUP special advisor Tim Cairns, community practitioner Ruth Moore, and Derek Moore, a long-time activist based in the Fountain area. Writer Claire Mitchell will also contribute.

The discussion will be hosted by Catherine Pollock.

The event is part of Féile’s debates and discussions programme, which looks at key issues shaping today's society, including the future of Ireland.

Admission is free to attend and all are welcome to take part in the discussion.