Unique 5 bed property for sale in Derry for almost £300,000

This unique five bed property located near Enagh Lough in Derry is for sale with an asking price of £285,000.

The architecturally designed home is for sale with Donnybrook Estate Agents has a luxurious open plan living space with an inspired use of natural light. The property, which sits in a cul-de-sac location in Westlake, expands over three floors with the first floor bedrooms enjoying a shared balcony which captures breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Ground floor accommodation includes: an entrance hall with with tiled floor, cloak cupboard and storage cupboard; an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area 33’5 x 22’2 (to widest points) with features including eye and low level units, double sink unit, hob, double wall oven, integrated dishwasher, integrated fridge, tiled floor in kitchen area, and patio doors leading onto decked area; a 14’8 x 14’7 bedroom with features including a Jack and Jill shower room, shower room with walk-in shower, wash hand basin and wc.

First floor: a landing overlooking the lounge area; a bedroom 14’7 x 14’7 (to widest points) with balcony, dressing area 14’7 x 7’1 (to widest points) and en-suite bathroom 14’7 x 10 (to widest points) with features including, bath, two wash hand basins, a wc, and walk-in shower; a bedroom 14’7 x 14’7 (to widest points) with balcony.

Lower ground floor accommodation includes: a hallway; a 20’10 x 11’10 Family Den with tiled floor; a 16’11 x 13’5 bedroom; a 14’4 x 13’11 bedroom; a store; a downstairs wc and wash hand basin.

The property also features underfloor heating to ground and first floor (no services have been tested)

External features include: a car port; a garden area to front laid in lawn enhanced with plants and shrubs; a large garden to rear laid in lawn enclosed by fence with decked area capturing the breathtaking views; and, a brick paviour driveway.

Sold As Seen.

For more information on this property, visit www.donnybrookestateagents.com/97-westlake-enagh-derry/803162 or www.propertypal.com/97-westlake-enagh-derry/803162.

1 . Unique 5 bed property for sale in Derry Unique 5 bed property for sale in Derry at 97 Westlake, Enagh. Photo: Donnybrook Estate Agents & Surveyors Photo Sales

