Unique event focuses on Changing Attitudes to Ageing at Derry Central Library

The Commissioner for Older People NI (COPNI), The Open University Ireland (OU) and Libraries NI came together to share the important message of embracing a proactive approach to ageing well.

Several charities and organisations were in attendance with stands in the library.

Evelyn Hoy, Chief Executive, Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, gave a brief presentation on the importance of having a positive attitude to ageing, while Dr. Sinéad Eccles shared simple habits anyone can introduce into daily routines to boost long-term health whilst also helping people to stay strong, sharp and independent.

Ms. Hoy said: “In recent years, Tackling Ageism has been a key priority for COPNI. Earlier this year, our report ‘Are you Ageist?’ found that ageism is still one of the most socially accepted forms of discrimination in Northern Ireland.

“Research shows that adopting a positive attitude towards getting older contributes to a longer, more fulfilling life. However, embracing such positivity can be challenging due to the negative stereotypes of older adults that still exist in our society. If internalised, these prejudices can lead to self-doubt and limiting beliefs.

“Older people should feel confident in their worth, and we should all celebrate the valuable part older adults play in our communities; through contribution to the economy, experience at work, offering childcare and in volunteering roles.

“Changing our attitudes towards ageing, promoting services and the wellbeing of older adults is vital to ensure Northern Ireland remains a great place to grow older.”

The Open University’s Dr. Sinéad Eccles said: "Research shows that 70-80% of your ageing rate is largely determined by environmental factors and many of these are within our gift to change. By making small lifestyle changes, we can live longer, healthier lives."

Dr. Jim O’Hagan Libraries NI Chief Executive, said: "Libraries serve as vital hubs for older people, offering a range of programmes and services designed to foster community engagement and personal growth.

"We offer a wide range of programmes in local libraries including Go On, Knit and Natter and Tea and Newspapers, we provide customers the opportunity for continued learning and social engagement which can prove vital to ageing well."

Derry Central Knit and Natter group members

Dr. Sinead Eccles of Open University speaking at the event.

L - R John Peto LNI Board Member Ciara Ferguson MLA Evelyn Hoy COPNI Dr Sinead Eccles OU and Mark Durkan MLA.