‘Unplanned closure’ of Spencer Road Post Office in Derry’s Waterside after resignation of postmaster

The Spencer Road Post Office in Derry’s Waterside will close this week following the resignation of the local postmaster.

The ‘unplanned closure’ was confirmed by the Post Office in a letter to customers.

Janese Sung, Area Change Manager, stated: “We are writing to inform you that, regrettably due to the resignation of postmaster, the branch will close on Wednesday, August 6 2025 at 5.30pm.

"When a Post Office branch closes, Post Office undertake a comprehensive review of the network to ensure that it continues to meet evolving customer needs in a very challenging economic climate.

"This review examined the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office services. Consequently, we are not looking to replace Spencer Road Post Office at this time,” she wrote.

Customers were advised that alternative services are available locally at the Trench Road Post Office and at the Rossdowney Post Office.

The main Custom House Street Post Office in the city centre which is due to be franchised is also cited as an alternative.

"We will display posters in the branch to inform customers. If you are a local representative, it would be helpful if you could share this information through your social media channels and with any local groups or organisations that you know within the community, for example on noticeboards, local charities and in GP surgeries, to help our customers and your constituents understand what is happening to the Post Office in the local community,” the letter states.