Unusual rain warning issued for Derry & the North West for Wednesday into Thursday

As things stand, the unusual Met Office 20-hour alert comes into effect at 2pm on Wednesday, March 15 and lasts through until 10am on Thursday, March 16.

The alert covers the whole of the north and the Met Office has advised that “a spell of persistent rain may cause difficult travel conditions through Wednesday and Thursday”.

It is unclear at this stage which areas will be hardest hit as a rain warning is also in place in parts of the south of Ireland.

Previous stormy weather. (File picture)

Met Éireann meanwhile has also issued a yellow alert for Donegal and the wider region but this one is for snow and ice overnight tonight (Tuesday, March 14) into Wednesday morning.