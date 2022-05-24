Up to 3 people can now visit at Derry & other Western Trust hospitals

The relaxation from one person to three comes, the Trust says, as COVID-19 transmission rates remain low in the community.

The changes come in with immediate effect, although exceptions will also continue to apply in some areas and all temporary visiting restrictions will be reviewed again on June 6.

Maternity Services will also move to allow one visit, one hour per day from two nominated adults at the same agreed time, however consideration will be given outside this in exceptional or individual circumstances. This will also need to be agreed with midwife in charge.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

“Whilst testing using Lateral Flow Devices (LFD) is optional it is encouraged as a valuable, additional mitigation. We would also ask that visitors please wear a face mask when inside our healthcare facilities, even when in the presence of a patient.

“It is extremely important that any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and take a LFD – they should not visit a hospital. Visitors who choose to avail of LFD testing should test prior to visiting up to a maximum of twice weekly in their own home. It is important that all visitors who undertake LFD testing report the result of their test, irrespective of whether the LFD test is positive, negative or void.Visitors can order LFD testing tests kits online for free at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or they can collect kits from a community pharmacy if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.”

There will continue to be exceptional circumstances in respect of visiting guidance to the North West Cancer Centre, attending outpatient appointments, maternity scans, neonatal and visiting patients in end of life care.