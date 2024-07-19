UPDATE: Culmore death in Derry - Police given more time to question man in 50s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have been granted a 36 hour extension by a court in relation to a man in his 50s arrested in connection with the death of a man in Derry earlier this week.

The deceased man, who was in his 80s, was discovered at a house on Culmore Road on Wednesday, July 17.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem examination has been carried out however the results were inconclusive and further tests will be required to determine precisely how the man died.”