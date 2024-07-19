UPDATE: Culmore death in Derry - Police given more time to question man in 50s
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives have been granted a 36 hour extension by a court in relation to a man in his 50s arrested in connection with the death of a man in Derry earlier this week.
The deceased man, who was in his 80s, was discovered at a house on Culmore Road on Wednesday, July 17.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem examination has been carried out however the results were inconclusive and further tests will be required to determine precisely how the man died.”