Dedicated Derry woman and Dublin graduate Claire Sheridan has bagged a top prize for managing electrical engineering projects across the city of London.

Outstanding employees were celebrated at UK Power Networks’ annual Living Our Values 2025 Awards, held at The Guildhall in London.

The 150 finalists had been selected from the 6,200-strong workforce, and the event was also a special way to mark the firm’s 15th anniversary this month.

Claire was named ‘Motivational Manager of the Year’ for her teamwork as London portfolio manager, where the body of work is valued at £520 million, and has delivered on more than 150 infrastructure projects while saving £41 million. Her work in streamlining project builds, has helped towards the company staying the lowest cost network operator in the UK.

The Wanstead local, who grew up in Derry, graduated from University College Dublin, cut her teeth as an electrical engineer at Ireland’s ESB before crossing the pond to join UK Power Networks, where she has now spent more than a decade.

Claire said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be recognised as Motivational Manager of the Year. This award is not just about me – it’s a reflection of the incredible team I have the privilege of leading. Their energy, commitment and trust inspire me every day,and I’m so proud of what we achieve together.”

Colleagues said: “There should be a Claire in every team! She lifts up everyone around her and helps us believe in our own abilities, she is key to the London power network’s success....Claire is a team player, often running round celebrating wins big and small.

She encourages ownership, and a ‘nothing is impossible’ attitude, and offers constant support to all…

Always visible, present, and accountable, Claire listens and leads alongside us. Because of her, we’re a stronger, engaged team - delivering great work with pride and a smile.”

Chief executive Basil Scarsella said: "Our vision of striving to be the best performing group of networks highlights the importance of Living Our Values Awards.

"Some two thousand employees were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond what is normally required.

"We congratulate the winners but more important we thank the 6,500 employees and their families for the value they bring to UK Power Networks every single day."