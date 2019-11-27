Urgent appeal for stock in Derry Barnardo’s store

Derry’s Barnardo’s store is in urgent need of donations of ladies clothes to help them through this busy festive period.

This is the busiest time of year for retail and local charity shops are no exception.

The run up to Christmas is a perfect time to do a wardrobe clear out, to make some room and to start the New Year with a fuss free wardrobe.

Your local Barnardo’s store at 30 Shipquay Street is in urgent need of donations of ladies clothes.You can drop off donations to any Barnardo’s shop and can search for your local shops here.

Head of Barnardo’s NI Michele Janes said: “We receive fantastic support through our shops throughout the year and the public are always very generous with their donations. The money raised through selling these donations in our shops, helps us to continue the work we do to help children, young people and their families across Northern Ireland.”