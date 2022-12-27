US blizzard in Buffalo and NY state: President Biden declares State of Emergency

The St Stephen’s Day move by the President came as it emerged dozens of people have died in the city of Buffalo and across other parts of the US and Canada, with over a million left without power as temperatures plummeted below a staggering – 40 degrees Celsius over the Christmas period.

There is a huge Irish diaspora population living in the region. The President’s action on December 26 authorises the US Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population.

It also triggers the provision of appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Erie and Genesee.

A resident leaves a local corner store in Buffalo, New York, on December 26, 2022, as many major grocery stores remained closed. - Emergency crews in New York were scrambling on December 26, 2022, to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century," a relentless storm that has left dozens dead in the state and is causing US Christmas travel chaos. (Photo by Joed Viera / AFP) (Photo by JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden also called Governor Kathy Hochul to offer the ‘full force of the Federal government’ in support of the people of New York ‘as the state grapples with the impacts of a historic winter storm’, the US government confirmed in a statement.

“The President shared that his and the First Lady’s prayers are with the people of New York and all those who lost loved ones.

"He expressed his gratitude to the Governor for her leadership and to the National Guard, law enforcement, and first responders for their tireless work. The President relayed that he has directed his team to respond immediately to any request the Governor makes for Federal assistance.”

In the days leading up to Christmas, Buffalo’s Mayor Byron W. Brown announced a driving ban as increasingly high winds and snow impacted the region.

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 26: Dave and Rowan Garry clear their driveway driveway on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow on the area leaving thousands without power and at least twenty five confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)