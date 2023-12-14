A man convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog that was found partially buried in a Derry park has been jailed at the local Magistrate's Court.

Peter Toland (29), of Cornshell Fields in Derry, was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an American Bull Terrier dog called Luna on March 15 this year.

He was also convicted of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure animal welfare was met on the same date in relation to other animals.

During a contest hearing earlier this year, a vet told the court the animal had been subjected to months of neglect and had 'multiple injuries' including broken teeth and broken bones. The dog was also emaciated.

The dog sustained multiple injuries including brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

When found by a member of the public, the dog had been partially buried with a lump of masonry placed on its head.

The animal was in such a state that it had to be put down.

When police attended Toland's address after he was identified as the owner of the dog, they found other animals in a dog pound that showed signs of neglect.

The court heard that there was no water or bedding and very little food for these animals.

Luna.

Passing sentence, District Judge Ted Magill said the offences were 'utterly despicable'.

He said 'basic humanity' dictated that a duty of care was owed to animals in our care and, in this case, Toland had failed 'to carry out the most basic care'.

He jailed Toland for nine months.

Back in March, a member of the public raised the alarm after coming across the wounded dog partially buried in the public park.

Rescue organisation Pet FBI was contacted and the dog was taken to the vet where it was discovered she had sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung, as well as other injuries.

She later had to be put to sleep.

Police officers subsequently launched a public appeal and conducted an investigation including site visits to the country park and checks of the location where the dog was found.

They also checked CCTV in the area, spoke with residents and conducted house-to-house enquiries.