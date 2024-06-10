Vanessa had her support 'nailed on' for her father Paul in Donegal County Council elections

Vanessa Canning shows off her nails in support of her father, Councillor Paul Canning.

Vanessa Canning ‘nailed on’ her support for her father, Paul, at the Inishowen local election counts at the weekend as she showed her support in a unique way.

The award-winning nail technician, who teaches nail technology at Derry’s North West Regional College, had her Fianna Fail councillor dad’s face painted on her long nails, along with the words ‘Vote No. 1’ and ‘#1 Canning’