Vanessa had her support 'nailed on' for her father Paul in Donegal County Council elections
Vanessa Canning ‘nailed on’ her support for her father, Paul, at the Inishowen local election counts at the weekend as she showed her support in a unique way.
The award-winning nail technician, who teaches nail technology at Derry’s North West Regional College, had her Fianna Fail councillor dad’s face painted on her long nails, along with the words ‘Vote No. 1’ and ‘#1 Canning’
It seemed to work as Colr Canning was once again re-elected to Donegal County Council, representing the Buncrana (North Inishowen) Local Electoral Area.
