Leaders and consultants, builders and young Beavers, Cubs and Scouts all having a look at the building and the plans.

8th Donegal Scouts Carndonagh has a large membership base, serving up to 100 young people and more every year since 1976.

They work hard each year to subsidise registration fees and activity costs to ensure that scouting is available to any child who wishes to join.

Due to this and because of economic disadvantage in Inishowen, they have never been able to afford a home to call their own – until now.

The building before renovations.

Recently, they have have become owners of a derelict building – a former GAA Club / youth club building which was purchased with 35 years of donations for a weekly community newsletter publication by founding 8th Donegal scouter, Michael McCarron, who sadly passed away in March 2018 just as his dream was becoming a reality.

As the building requires extensive renovation, they have been working for the past five years on design and funding applications and are beyond excited to have secured LEADER and Sports Capital Programme funding.

This will realise their vision for a fully accessible, modern Scout Den with large sports hall, activity rooms, changing room, toilets & showers, while grounds are planned to have equipped spaces for camping, pioneering & other outdoor pursuits. Phase 1 (LEADER) is almost complete and they are about to commence phase 2 (Sports Capital) and it is so exciting to see our vision realised!

They now have to raise 50,000 euro match funding, but with fantastic local support and a huge number of willing volunteers, they aim to do so within the next 6 months!

One of the initiatives is an invitation to Scout and other youth groups throughout Ireland to buy a ‘Pay It Forward’ accommodation voucher which may be redeemed once the renovations are completed.

Each voucher costs €125 (or sterling equivalent) and will entitle the purchasing group to one night’s accommodation for up to 20 people in the new den.

