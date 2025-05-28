Vibrant new mural dedicated to St Columba unveiled by well-known Derry B&B owners in the Bogside

The owners of a prominent Derry business have erected a new mural to Saint Columba to both thank the people of the Bogside and also celebrate the city’s Patron Saint.

Séamus and Helen Ó Cinnéide will celebrate 25 years of the Abbey Bed and Breakfast on Abbey Street this year and commissioned street-art collective Peaball to create the stunning mural.

The design is based on a UK stamp from 1997, which celebrated Saint Columba/Colmcille.

Speaking to the Journal, Séamus said he believes Derry does not celebrate the legacy and history St Columba as well as it should and this is something that should be changed.

Local people gather at the mural.

Last year, Séamus set up a petition calling for June 9, St Columba’s Feast Day, to be established as a public holiday in his honour.

He warmly welcomed a proposal submitted to Donegal County Council earlier this week by Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, which also called for the accolade.

Colr Kavanagh suggested the public holiday take place in the month of July, as there is already one in the Republic of Ireland in June.

The motion was passed and the request will now be submitted by Donegal County Council to the Irish government.

Séamus said he hopes the mural, located in Colmcille Court on the gable wall of Amore B&B, might also add to this conversation.

"As the Abbey B&B is open 25 years this year, we wanted to say thank you to the great people of the Bogside and thought we’d do something different. Peaball did a fantastic job of it."

The bright and colourful mural, he added, is ‘for the children’.

"A young child walked passed and excitedly said to her mother, ‘Mammy look at the fish’ which is just what we wanted.”

Derry and the region’s history, Seamus added, starts with Saint Columba.

"We jump up and down for St Patrick’s Day and we take four days to celebrate Hallowe’en. But we forget about the founder of our city. I think it’s a disgrace. St Columba is from here and his connection to Derry and Donegal is not focused upon and celebrated enough. All our ancestors celebrated St Columba and we’ve lost our way completely.

"We also have people here like Phil Coulter, Dana, Joseph Locke, Cecil Francis Alexander and I believe our music legacy, as well as that of our literature, is also somewhat ‘rubbished' by those who should be celebrating it more.”

Séamus said his wish is for a family day to be organised in Derry on June 9, combining the Irish language, music and poetry.

"The mural has the words Grá, Síochan and Aontacht written on it, meaning love, peace and unity. St Columba is recognised by both traditions here. We’re living in all this history and we’re not celebrating it enough.”

The mural is close to St Eugene’s Cathedral and it is hoped it will be used by many as a backdrop for photos etc.

There will be a small celebration at Abbey Bed and Breakfast on St. Colmcille Day on June 9 and you can still sign the petition at www.change.org