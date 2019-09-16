Vibrant scenes as young people take part in the Colour Run

There was a vibrant scene on Saturday as young people from across the District took part in the Feel Good Colour Run.

This PEACE IV funded Feel Good Colour Run Project partnered with the YES Project to deliver Saturday’s event, which is part of their Feel Good Fortnight initiative promoting positive mental health and well-being.

The Mayor with participants from BUD club.

The Feel Good Colour Run Project has taken place throughout the summer, with a group of young people from various youth clubs from different communities coming together to train in preparation for a 5k Colour Run and participate in Good Relation workshops.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle said that Saturday’s event was an amazing spectacle.

“It was brilliant to see so many young people taking part in the Colour Run, and thoroughly enjoying themselves,” she said.

“The Feel Good Colour Run Project continues to go from strength to strength and it is vitally important in helping our local youth, from all different communities and backgrounds, come together and learn more about positive mental health and well-being, as well as working as one.”

Participants from YMCA Drumahoe.

The PEACE IV EU funded programme is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) with match-funding from The Executive Office NI.

Mayor Michaela Boyle with Peace IV Project participants at the end of the Colour Run.

Participants from Long Tower Youth Club.

Participants from Lenamore Youth Club.