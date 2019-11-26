Victim Support NI to host local screening of film on domestic violence

The local charity Victim Support NI is hosting a showing of a film which shines a light on domestic abuse.

They are hosting the film ‘Rattle Snake’ as part of the global campaign 16 days of Activism Against Women and Girls,

‘Rattle Snake’ is based on the real-life stories of women who have faced and survived coercive, controlling domestic abuse.

It has been used to train frontline police officers responding to sexual and domestic violence after the law was changed in the UK, making coercive control in relationships a crime.

It depicts a powerful play by Open Clasp Theatre Company, which allows it to be shown in various locations.

The film has been described as ‘hard hitting and sophisticated’ and ‘raw and truthful’.

‘Rattle snake’ will be shown at the Nerve Centre cinema on Magazine Street on Tuesday, December 3 at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome to watch the film in a safe space and audience members are also encouraged to bring along their lunch.