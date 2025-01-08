Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, First Minister Michelle O’Neill. Photo: George Sweeney

First Minister Michelle O’Neil and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are encouraging victims and survivors of historical child abuse in faith settings to tell their stories as part of a research study.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which has been commissioned by The Executive Office, will look at the experiences of victims and survivors across all faith settings. It will also seek to understand what participants see as potential next steps.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Clerical child abuse has had a devastating impact on many people here, and those affected deserve truth and justice. It is also important that they are able to tell their stories about the abuse they suffered, to be listened to and have their voices heard. This study will offer a safe space for people to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “We recognise the importance of fully understanding the prevalence of child abuse in faith settings and the impact it has had on victims and survivors.

“This research will help inform how we can best address the needs of those affected by historical clerical child abuse. I would encourage people to come forward and take part in the study.”

The study is part of three pieces of research which have been commissioned to examine the extent and systemic nature of historical child abuse in faith settings in Northern Ireland. The work will be overseen by the Interdepartmental Working Group (IDWG), which was set up to oversee research and develop recommendations in respect of historical Mother and Baby Institutions/Magdalene Laundries as well as historical clerical child abuse (HCCA). These are areas that were not covered by the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry.

Professor Tim Chapman has been commissioned to carry out the study. He said: “Our team has significant experience in engaging with victims and survivors and will ensure that you are given a voice and enabled to relate your individual lived experience as part of a confidential process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Caldwell, chair of the IDWG, explained: "When the three research pieces are complete, we will provide Ministers with recommendations on the proposed way forward. Lived experience will form a key part of these recommendations.”

If you would like to participate in the oral history study, contact Tim Chapman at [email protected] or call him on 07351940491, before the end of February 2025.