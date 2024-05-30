Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Millennium Forum announced details of the brand new programme for its upcoming InterAct Youth Arts Festival which takes place this July.

The award-winning festival will, this year, extends across numerous locations in the North West region with workshops and events being held in Newbuildings Community Centre, Culmore Community Centre, Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association, St Mary’s Youth Centre, Learning Pool and, of course, the Millennium Forum. And it’s all free.

Back for its 16th year, the festival is brought to you by the Millennium Forum and its fantastic Youth Forum who have helped lead and inform all the countless workshops that are on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad