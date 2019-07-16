Video: Gregory Campbell recites Rory McIlroy poem based on 'The Sun Has Got His Hat On' in House of Commons as The Open visits Portrush

DUP MP Gregory Campbell recited a Rory McIlroy poem in the House of Commons this afternoon that sang of hope that the golfer could secure The Open championship that will take place in his East Derry constituency at the weekend.

The East Derry MP took to his feet at Westminster and improvised his own lyrics to the 1930s dance band tune 'The Sun Has Got His Hat On'.

Left, Rory McIlroy, and, right, Gregory Campbell.

"What better week than this to discuss the potential for a tourism sector deal for Northern Ireland? After all, this week the sun has got its hat on, Rory’s out to play, the Open has come to Ulster - hopefully, it’s coming home to stay," quipped Mr. Campbell.

The British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Gregy Clarke, replied: "I did not have the hon. Gentleman down as a poet, as well as his other accomplishments.

"The sector deal that has been signed very much relates to the whole United Kingdom, and I hope the manifold attractions of Northern Ireland will be given a boost by the very good news that this sector deal constitutes for the industry."