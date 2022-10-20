The parade was cancelled for the past two years so, the ‘Journal’ took to the streets to see how Derry people feel about it being back.

Susan Mooney: “We’re very much looking forward to halloween this year. I come in every year for the parade and the fireworks. It’s really gorgeous to see the young ones enjoying it. There’s some lovely lights with the lighting drummers and the ladies with the lights and the fire. It’s all really lovely."

Elma Doherty: "We’re both from Buncrana and I think this year there’s a thing in Swan Park, it’s a spin-off from the Derry one so we’re looking forward to that and the Ancients too.”

Aodhan and Micheala Redden. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 060

Daisy Roberts: “We’re really looking forward to everything, I just got my halloween costume there now. It’s a Zorro costume, I got it in a charity shop. We’re definitely going to go up the town and everything.”

Ryan Cunningham: “I just cut my hair there so I’ll probably dress up as trinity from the matrix. We’ll be going up the town for sure as long as uni work doesn’t get in the way!”

Michaela Redden: "I’m probably looking forward to St Columb’s Park the most, it was amazing last year. The kids enjoy all that things. Aodhán is super-hero mad so once he seen the Spiderman costume in Dunne’s, he had to get it.”

Gerard Dillon: “I can’t wait for halloween. We really missed it over Covid, of course we did. It’s the biggest halloween party in Europe so you couldn’t beat it. As long as it stays dry we’ll be grand. I’m going to make an effort with my costume – I might actually be a fairy this halloween!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Mooney and Elma Doherty from Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 058

Caitlyn Anderson: “I will be working the whole way through the halloween parade, I never see it! I work in a salon so I do all the make-up for the festival. I’m really excited for life getting back to normal and everyone coming together again. Obviously, when I get out of work I’ll join the festivities! I’m definitely going to dress up, I have no idea what I’m going to be but I’ll give it a good go.”

Joe Thompson: “The fireworks are really good so I’m looking forward to that. Sometimes it’s a bit too crowded – my stepson has autism and he really loves it but if it’s too crowded, it can be a bit overwhelming at times. Apart from that, we always come out and dress up. We generally don’t watch the parade because it’s too much but the walk around the walls is always the highlight.”

This year’s extended halloween programme will take place over four nights, with the Awakening the Walled City event animating the City Centre and St Columb's Park for three nights, October 28, 29 and 30, followed by the official Halloween night celebrations on October 31. The Carnival Parade will bring the festival to a thrilling close on Monday night as some of the City's finest performers bring the story of the 9th Wave to life, followed by the Festival Finale fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisy Roberts and Ryan Cunningham. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 059

Gerard Dillion. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 061

Caitlyn Anderson. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 062